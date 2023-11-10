8 Canadian MPs send letter to PM Hasina on fair election in Bangladesh

The letter stated, “A robust democracy thrives on the participation of diverse political ideologies and the fair representation of citizens’ choices. By allowing all political parties to participate freely and ensuring that the electoral process is conducted without bias, Bangladesh can demonstrate its commitment to democracy and its respect for the will of the people. In doing so, you not only strengthen the democratic fabric of your nation but also set an inspiring example for the world.

“Canada and Bangladesh enjoy a strong bilateral relationship and it is our desire that our exchange of people and goods will grow further in the future. This can only happen with strong democratic governments in both of our countries,” it added.

“In light of the upcoming elections, we urge you to continue developing your democratic tradition by ensuring that the electoral process remains free, fair and peaceful, involving all political parties in a transparent manner,” the letter concluded.