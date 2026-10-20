Ishraque’s resignation accepted, gazette issued
Ishraque Hossain’s resignation as state minister for liberation war affairs has been accepted. A gazette issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday said the President has accepted Ishraque’s resignation.
On Monday around 2:30 pm, Ishraque announced his resignation as state minister at a press conference at the National Press Club in the capital. According to rules, the President accepts a resignation after it is submitted. The Cabinet Division then issues a gazette to this effect.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Ishraque is the member of parliament for Dhaka-6. On Saturday afternoon, he took part in an anti-drug drive in Gendaria, within his constituency, while carrying a firearm. After a video of the operation spread on social media, it sparked widespread discussion and criticism.
This action of his while serving as the state minister for liberation war affairs caused discontent within the BNP and the government. Multiple government sources confirmed to Prothom Alo that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Sunday instructed him to resign.
After news of the resignation order emerged, Ishraque denied it. His side issued a protest and threatened legal action also. He eventually announced his resignation as state minister at a press conference at the National Press Club on Monday afternoon. Later in the evening, a high level source in the Cabinet Division told Prothom Alo that it has received Ishraque’s resignation letter.
Ahmed Azam Khan currently serves as the minister for liberation war affairs, with Ishraque having served as his state minister. Excluding the prime minister, the Cabinet had 26 full ministers and 24 state ministers. Following Ishraque’s resignation, the number of state ministers has fallen to 23.