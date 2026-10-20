Ishraque’s resignation accepted, gazette issued

Ishraque Hossain’s resignation as state minister for liberation war affairs has been accepted. A gazette issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday said the President has accepted Ishraque’s resignation.

On Monday around 2:30 pm, Ishraque announced his resignation as state minister at a press conference at the National Press Club in the capital. According to rules, the President accepts a resignation after it is submitted. The Cabinet Division then issues a gazette to this effect.