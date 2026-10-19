I apologise if I made a mistake, but I did nothing wrong: Ishraque

Ishraque Hossain has once again defended his actions during the controversial armed anti-narcotics operation, at a press conference called to announce his resignation as State Minister for Liberation War Affairs.

“If I made any mistake, or if I hurt anyone through this operation, I would first like to apologise for that. But I firmly believe that I did nothing wrong that day. I kept the firearm in my hand only for as long as necessary to protect myself. After that, it was no longer visible in my possession,” he said.

The press conference was held at the National Press Club in the capital on Monday afternoon. Ishraque arrived at the club’s Abdus Salam Hall with party activists at around 1.45 pm to attend the previously announced event.

His supporters chanted various slogans in his name. The press conference began at around 2:00 pm.