Analysis
Ishraque loses ministerial position due to showy display of power
His father’s political legacy, his involvement in street protests, and his campaign to become mayor had brought him into the public eye. Becoming a state minister after being elected a member of parliament for the first time was a major achievement. But his participation in an anti-drug raid while carrying a firearm embroiled him in controversy. Ultimately, Ishraque Hossain, who served as state minister for Liberation War Affairs, had exited from the cabinet.
The BNP government’s cabinet has been in office for eight months. Ishraque Hossain’s tenure in the cabinet has also lasted eight months.
The day after a video showing Ishraque carrying a firearm during an anti-drug raid in Gandaria, in the capital, went viral on social media, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman summoned him and asked him to resign. Ishraque announced on Facebook this Monday morning that he would resign at noon.
The incident should not be viewed merely as a controversy involving a young state minister. It should also be seen as a warning about the limits of acceptable conduct for leaders and ministers of the ruling BNP.
The July mass uprising brought an end to Sheikh Hasina’s prolonged authoritarian rule on 5 August 2024. Since then, public expectations of political parties and their leaders have risen. People have also wanted to see how far politicians have moved away from the use of force, abuse of power and the tendency to flaunt their status.
Against this backdrop, after 18 years, BNP formed a government on 17 February with a two-thirds majority. Tarique Rahman became prime minister for the first time, promising change.
Last month, the prime minister also forced Ferdousi Ahmed Misti, an MP elected to a reserved women’s seat for the party, to resign following an attack on the Radda MCH-FP health centre in Mirpur.
After Ishraque’s “movie-style” anti-drug raid with a firearm in hand, it was widely anticipated that a tough decision would follow. The prime minister has maintained his firm stance on this issue as well, and it should be seen as a strong warning to others.
Ishraque Hossain is 39 years old. His father was freedom fighter Sadeque Hossain Khoka, an influential BNP leader, minister and the last mayor of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation. He had a strong political base in Old Dhaka.
Following his father’s death on 4 November 2019, Ishraque Hossain emerged on the political scene by building on the organisational and political foundations his father had established.
A businessman by profession, Ishraque holds a postgraduate degree in engineering and pursued higher education abroad. He became actively involved in politics during the 2018 general election. He subsequently established a significant position within the BNP’s politics in Dhaka South. He also served as a member of the BNP’s central committee on international affairs.
His active participation in party programmes, anti-government movements and election campaigns in Old Dhaka made him well known among younger party activists. He also earned the trust of the BNP’s top leadership.
Ishraque Hossain contested the 13th parliamentary election, held in February, from the Dhaka-6 constituency and won. He was subsequently appointed state minister for Liberation War Affairs.
How the show of force began
Ishraque Hossain was the BNP’s mayoral candidate in the 2020 Dhaka South City Corporation election. Awami League candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh won that election. Rejecting the results, Ishraque launched a legal battle.
Following the July mass uprising and the resulting shift in the political landscape, an election tribunal declared him the mayor on 27 March 2025.
The Election Commission subsequently published a gazette notification on the matter. However, a dispute arose with the interim government over his swearing-in, and the issue eventually reached the High Court.
In May 2025, Ishraque’s supporters laid siege to Nagar Bhaban, demanding arrangements for his swearing-in. At one point, they padlocked the gates of the building, disrupting civic services provided by the city corporation.
Ishraque also joined the movement and issued strong statements directed at the government. He even warned that if arrangements were not made for his swearing-in, he would take the oath himself and occupy the mayor’s chair. His argument was that the court’s verdict had to be implemented and the voting rights of Dhaka’s residents upheld.
Politically, the movement had two sides. His supporters viewed it as a show of strength. However, he faced greater criticism over the disruption of civic services and the resulting public suffering. Questions were even raised within his own party about his political maturity. Ultimately, Ishraque failed to take the mayor’s chair, and many viewed the episode as a political defeat for him.
Ishraque Hossain appears to have wanted to project himself through the anti-drug raid. However, he may not have fully considered the controversy his presence with a firearm could generate. Nor did he appear to consider that his actions could trigger accusations of taking the law into his own hands.
Ishraque’s conduct reflected a lack of restraint in judging how far a cabinet member or politician should go in their behaviour and attempts to demonstrate power.
Ishraque had been mired in controversy
To mark the second anniversary of the July mass uprising, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs organised an event titled “Reception for the Families of July Uprising Martyrs and July Fighters” at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka. Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, who was serving as acting president at the time, was the chief guest.
Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) alleged that a documentary screened at the event had failed to accurately portray the sequence of events during the July uprising. An argument ensued, and NCP leaders left the venue.
In this situation, instead of calmly managing the situation, Ishraque Hossain made provocative remarks. Addressing the protesters, he said, “Have you come here to show off? Have you come to screen a documentary? What are you doing? What have you done for the martyrs? You have done nothing for the martyrs.” His remarks further heightened tensions.
At one point, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed urged those present to remain calm and invited anyone who wished to speak to come to the stage and express their views. NCP leader Akhtar Hossain also tried to defuse the situation by delivering a speech.
Earlier, in July, after Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed assumed the duties of the president, he visited the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War. State Minister Ishraque Hossain was also present. According to protocol, the chiefs of the three services saluted in honour of the martyrs. However, Ishraque was also seen saluting alongside the three service chiefs. The incident prompted widespread mockery of him on social media.
Ishraque was not only a state minister but also a member of parliament. His political career, therefore, is not coming to an end. The bigger question is whether the example of someone failing to retain power acquired in such a short time will serve as a lesson for him and others in the ruling party.
Later, addressing the issue in a post on his verified Facebook page, Ishraque Hossain wrote: “When it comes to the valiant freedom fighters, my hand instinctively rises in a salute out of respect. With my own hand, I have saluted the brave martyrs and freedom fighters. It is my hand, and I have paid tribute to these universally revered heroes. Mine is a democratic country, and I saluted of my own free will. Whenever I wish, and whenever I feel like it, I will salute the valiant freedom fighters.”
The political message behind the prime minister’s decision
Analysts believe that by asking Ishraque Hossain to resign, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has sent a message to others in both the party and the government. The message is that neither party affiliation nor political family legacy will shield anyone from accountability when their conduct as a minister becomes controversial.
However, ordering a resignation is not the final answer. An impartial investigation should determine whether any laws were violated during the incident in Gandaria. Transparency is also needed regarding the police’s role in the anti-drug raid, local allegations and the items recovered. Combating drugs is equally important.
Ishraque was not only a state minister but also a member of parliament. His political career, therefore, is not coming to an end. The bigger question is whether the example of someone failing to retain power acquired in such a short time will serve as a lesson for him and others in the ruling party.
Writer and researcher Mohiuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo that Ishraque’s actions were a glaring example of a show of power, immaturity and arrogance. His lack of maturity had brought disrepute to the government. The prime minister’s decision, he said, sends a strong message to others.