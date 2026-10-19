Ishraque loses ministerial position due to showy display of power

To mark the second anniversary of the July mass uprising, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs organised an event titled “Reception for the Families of July Uprising Martyrs and July Fighters” at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka. Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, who was serving as acting president at the time, was the chief guest.

Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) alleged that a documentary screened at the event had failed to accurately portray the sequence of events during the July uprising. An argument ensued, and NCP leaders left the venue.

In this situation, instead of calmly managing the situation, Ishraque Hossain made provocative remarks. Addressing the protesters, he said, “Have you come here to show off? Have you come to screen a documentary? What are you doing? What have you done for the martyrs? You have done nothing for the martyrs.” His remarks further heightened tensions.

At one point, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed urged those present to remain calm and invited anyone who wished to speak to come to the stage and express their views. NCP leader Akhtar Hossain also tried to defuse the situation by delivering a speech.

Earlier, in July, after Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed assumed the duties of the president, he visited the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War. State Minister Ishraque Hossain was also present. According to protocol, the chiefs of the three services saluted in honour of the martyrs. However, Ishraque was also seen saluting alongside the three service chiefs. The incident prompted widespread mockery of him on social media.