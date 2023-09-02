Bangladesh records highest single-day dengue deaths

Bangladesh saw highest single-day deaths by dengue as 21 people died from the viral fever in a 24-hour period until 8:00 am on Saturday, taking the death toll to 618.
The previous highest single-day death was recorded on 19 July as 19 died that day.
In a regular bulletin, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said a total of 2352 dengue patients have been hospitalised in the country during the 24-hour period. Of the patients admitted, 982 were hospitalized in Dhaka and 1370 outside the capital.
In total, 127,694 dengue patients—59,592 in Dhaka and 68,102 outside the city--have been admitted to hospitals this year so far.
Previously, the highest number of deaths from the mosquito-borne viral disease, 281, was recorded in 2022. This year, the threshold has long been surpassed. The number of death in dengue was 179 in 2019, 7 in 2020 and 105 in 2021.