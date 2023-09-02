825,000 dengue cases in 8 months as death toll soars to 597

More than 825,000 people have been admitted to hospitals with dengue in the first eight months this year. Of them, 597 have died. Such a high number of dengue cases and casualties are unprecedented in the history of the country.

The dengue season this year is not over yet. The highest number of dengue cases was recorded in October last year. The dengue death toll was the highest in November last year. The month of September has just begun. Nobody can predict how the situation will be after this month or by the next two months at this moment. However, there is no indication of any improvement right now as there has been no significant initiative undertaken countrywide by the government as yet.