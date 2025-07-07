Anisul Huq placed on 2-day remand in arms case
This time the court has approved a two-day remand for former law minister Anisul Huq in a case filed under the arms act.
The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka gave the order today, Monday following a petition filed by the police.
Additional public prosecutor of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court, Azizul Haque Didar, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
Earlier, police produced Ansul Huq in the court and filed a petition seeking a five-day remand for him in a case filed under the arms act with Banani Police Station.
The defence requested that the remand plea be rejected. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted a two-day remand for Anisul Huq.
The Sheikh Hasina government fell in the face of student-led mass uprising on 5 August last year. After that former law minister Anisul Huq was arrested on 13 August.
So far, courts have approved a total of 58 days of remand for Anisul in different cases.
On 1 January, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against Anisul Huq for amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 1.46 billion (Tk 146 crore). According to the ACC, Anisul Huq acquired illicit assets by abusing his power.
Additionally, while in office, he allegedly carried out suspicious transactions totalling Tk 6.65 billion (Tk 665 crore) through 29 bank accounts linked to himself and close associates.