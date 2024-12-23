Dhaka sends diplomatic note to Delhi to repatriate Hasina

Earlier in the morning, home adviser Jahangir Alam said that his ministry has written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking it to facilitate the return of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India.

"We have sent a letter to the foreign ministry regarding her extradition. The process is currently underway," he told reporters responding to a query.

The adviser also said an extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India already exists, and the former prime minister, who fled to India, could be brought back to Bangladesh under the treaty.