Chief adviser for fast-track construction of museum of July-August mass uprising at Ganabhaban

Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus today, Monday asked advisers to fast-track construction of the museum for the July-August mass uprising at the Ganabhaban.

The chief adviser gave the instructions when he visited the residence where ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina lived during the past 15 years, which became a symbol of repression and her brutal rule.

“The museum should preserve the memories of her misrule and the anger people expressed when they ousted her from power,” Dr Muhammad Yunus said as he inspected the ruins.