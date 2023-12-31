National election: 174,000 policemen to be deployed

The police force has devised an extensive plan to ensure security to electoral candidates, voters, presiding officers, returning officers and others concerned during the 12th national election slated to be held on 7 January.
A total of 174,000 policemen will be deployed across the country to ensure that the election is held in a fair manner.
According to the police headquarters sources, alongside the police force, members of the armed forces, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Armed Police Battalion (APBN), and Ansar will remain in the field during the election.
The policemen will coordinate with other forces to facilitate a flawless security system.
The BGB, RAB, APBN, and Coast Guard have already been deployed as a striking force.
Sources said the police personnel will carry out election duties at the polling stations for five days, including two preceding and two following days of voting. The police force has a total of 212,000 members across the country.
Some 14-15 security personnel, including two policemen and 12 Ansar members, will be deployed at a polling station at the district level. However, the vulnerable stations will have 16-17 security personnel, including four cops.
Anwar Hossain, deputy inspector general (DIG-operations) of the police headquarters, said a total of 174,000 policemen will be assigned to election duties, while 80,000 have already started their duties. The remaining 94,000 members will be deployed at polling stations three days prior to the election.
He detailed that at least 24,000 cops will be deployed in the capital city alone. The election duties include ensuring security at returning officer’s office, assistant returning officer’s office, escorting ballots and ballot-boxes to and from the polling stations, and providing security to polling stations.
DMP OCs to remain in Dhaka
The policemen have to carry out duties at the polling stations uninterruptedly. However, the striking force and patrolling team members will perform duties in turn. There will also be Coast Guard patrolling in the coastal areas, using ships or speed boats, he added.
The police headquarters sources also revealed that there are 42,249 polling stations in 300 constituencies across the 64 districts. Of them, 10,300 polling stations have been marked as vulnerable.
In the eight metropolitan areas, including Dhaka, each polling station will have 15 security personnel, including four cops and 12 Ansar men, while there will be 16 security personnel in the vulnerable centres, with four policemen.
Joint Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Biplab Kumar Sarkar said a total of 24,000 policemen will be deployed in Dhaka before and after the election. A section of them has already taken to the field to carry out election duties.