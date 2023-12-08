DMP OCs to remain in Dhaka

A total of 338 officer-in-charges (OCs) across the country have been transferred following the approval of the Election Commission (EC). The police headquarters confirmed the reshuffle in a notification on Thursday.

Analysing the transfer list it was found that the OCs of 34 of the 50 police stations in the capital have been transferred within the city. An OC of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has been transferred to the detective branch (DB). One has been transferred as OC from the DB police. There was no major reshuffle in any of the cities in the country either.

A number of OCs outside Dhaka have been transferred to other districts. However, in most cases they were transferred nearby or neighbouring districts.