Returned migrants: 48pc of health issues related to mental health

As many as 1,830 migrant workers who returned to Bangladesh had received various services, a survey report has revealed.

Among them, 60 per cent (1,096 individuals) sought healthcare services, with 48 per cent of them facing mental health issues.

Of those who sought help, 61 per cent were women and 39 per cent were men. Although more women asked for healthcare, men had more mental health issues. Among those with mental health issues, 53 per cent were men.

The data was collected from 1,096 migrant workers who returned home from six Middle Eastern countries between 2020 and 2023.

The survey was conducted in districts such as Cumilla, Dhaka, Faridpur, Narsingdi, Narayanganj, Manikganj, and Munshiganj from March to June, by the grassroots migrant organisation, the the Ovibashi Karmi Unnayan Program (OKUP).