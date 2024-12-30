Returned migrants: 48pc of health issues related to mental health
As many as 1,830 migrant workers who returned to Bangladesh had received various services, a survey report has revealed.
Among them, 60 per cent (1,096 individuals) sought healthcare services, with 48 per cent of them facing mental health issues.
Of those who sought help, 61 per cent were women and 39 per cent were men. Although more women asked for healthcare, men had more mental health issues. Among those with mental health issues, 53 per cent were men.
The data was collected from 1,096 migrant workers who returned home from six Middle Eastern countries between 2020 and 2023.
The survey was conducted in districts such as Cumilla, Dhaka, Faridpur, Narsingdi, Narayanganj, Manikganj, and Munshiganj from March to June, by the grassroots migrant organisation, the the Ovibashi Karmi Unnayan Program (OKUP).
A report on the survey titled “Health of Bangladeshi Migrant Workers: The Hidden Burden of Migration Costs in Socioeconomic Development” was presented at an event held at a hotel in the capital on Sunday.
At the event, Mohammad Shaheen, joint secretary of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment, stated that the health problems of returning migrants are crucial.
He emphasised that the research report would assist in the government decision-making, though there is still more to be done.
He noted that ensuring a proper migration process could resolve more than 50 per cent of the issues. “We have to find a system so that the migrants can report their grievances promptly.”
According to the survey report, most migrant workers had gone to Middle Eastern countries, with 55 per cent of the survey participants returning from Saudi Arabia.
Some migrants had taken loans from the country to cover medical expenses, while others returned without receiving any treatment.
The costs involved were not formally recorded, making it difficult to fully account for the hidden migration expenses. Visible migration costs were also high. While women generally had no migration costs, 21 per cent of 666 women reported spending between Tk 200,000 to Tk 300,000, and 29 per cent of male workers reported spending over Tk 600,000.
Health issues faced by the returning migrants included back pain, workplace injuries, heart disease, kidney problems, cancer, high blood pressure, tumors, and skin diseases.
Among the mental health complaints, domestic workers were the most affected, followed by workers in agriculture, construction, and sanitation.
Shefali Begum from Narsingdi, who had gone to Saudi Arabia to change her family’s fortune under the influence of a broker, shared her experience.
She was forced to work long hours with inadequate food and was physically abused by her employer.
When she complained, she was beaten and had her hand broken, but no treatment was provided. She later returned to Bangladesh, settled the case with the broker for a compensation of Tk 30,000, and withdrew the complaint under local pressure.
Hanifa, a woman from Narayanganj, went to Saudi Arabia through a broker for a job at a company spending Tk 400,000 but did not get the job.
Recalling her experience, Hanifa said she was kept in a room with 20-25 other people and was later forced to work at a house for a month before being dismissed. She worked illegally at various places until she became seriously ill with kidney problems and returned to Bangladesh. She is still receiving treatment.
Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury, deputy director of BMET, said that his ministry has the least budget and staff, but the expectations are high, emphasising the need for collective effort to address migrant worker issues.
Shariful Islam, deputy director of the Wage Earners Welfare Board, mentioned that migrant workers must take some sort of responsibility. Problems will decrease if the migrants become aware and receive training before going abroad.
Sumaiya Islam, executive director of the Bangladesh Women’s Workers’ Center, pointed out that despite the large number of workers migrating to the Middle East, remittance income has not increased proportionately, indicating that many migrants do not find employment.
She said that women often cannot go outside there.
Sumiya Islam urged for more support for migrant workers from the fund of the Welfare Board.
Shakirul Islam, chairman of OKUP, presented the survey report.
He said if even one worker returns with health problems, it indicates a violation of their rights.
He emphasised the need to ensure access to healthcare services for all, noting that while women receive mental health services, the needs of men in this regard are often overlooked, despite the research showing higher mental health issues among men.