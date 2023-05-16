84pc works done, train between Dhaka-Cox's Bazar to run in Sept

Rail minister Nurul Islam Sujan said trains will run between Dhaka and Cox's Bazar in September as 84 per cent of works of 'Dohazari-Cox's Bazar railway project' have already been finished.

The remaining works will be completed before next September.

The minister came up with this disclosure on Tuesday following a visit to the under-construction iconic railway station at Chanderpara area in Jhilongjha union of Cox's Bazar.

He said the prime minister Sheikh Hasina is very sincere to the development of Cox’s Bazar, which is dubbed as the capital of tourism. The railway project is being implemented there at her initiative.