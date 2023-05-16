84pc works done, train between Dhaka-Cox's Bazar to run in Sept

Rail minister Nurul Islam Sujan said trains will run between Dhaka and Cox's Bazar in September as 84 per cent of works of 'Dohazari-Cox's Bazar railway project' have already been finished.
The remaining works will be completed before next September.
The minister came up with this disclosure on Tuesday following a visit to the under-construction iconic railway station at Chanderpara area in Jhilongjha union of Cox's Bazar.
He said the prime minister Sheikh Hasina is very sincere to the development of Cox’s Bazar, which is dubbed as the capital of tourism. The railway project is being implemented there at her initiative.
The eye-catching shell-shaped iconic railway station is being built at Chanderpara area, three kilometres away from the sea beach, at the cost of Tk 2.25 billion.
The six-story building of 187,000 square-kilometres will have all types of modern amenities. The engineers concerned said they will complete the works of the project before September.
The minister expressed his satisfaction over the ongoing works of the project. Then he, accompanied by project director Mafizur Rahman, visited the under-construction railway tracks and station in Ramu.
Mafizur Rahman said, "The 100-kilometre railway track at the cost of Tk 18.34 billion will open a new horizon in the tourism sector. The tourists will get chances to travel to the world's longest Cox's Bazar sea beach by luxurious trains at low cost."