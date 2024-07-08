Anti-quota movement: Protesters begin procession from DU central library

After the movement in 2018, for the first time, the left-leaning student organisations joined the movement against quota system in government jobs.

The protestors were chanting different slogans against the quota system.

Earlier, the protestors from several universities, including Dhaka University, and several colleges enforced the “Bangla blockade” for the first day on Sunday and laid siege to several vital intersections in the capital city that created huge traffic jams.

The demonstrators have been waging the movement defying classes and exams.

Meanwhile the teachers of public universities have also been waging a movement of their own against the “prottoy” pension scheme.

Due to these two simultaneous movements, academic activities at the public universities have come to a halt.