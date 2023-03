Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, who is absconding in a case filed over murdering police inspector Mamun, is now under surveillance in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"So far we know Arav Khan is still now under surveillance. We know that he has not been arrested," said the foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin while answering newsmen at a weekly press briefing at the foreign ministry on Thursday.

When asked whether the home ministry sought any cooperation about Arav Khan, she replied in the negative.