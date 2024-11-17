India’s relations with Bangladesh can’t be reduced to a ‘single issue’: Pranay Verma

Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma said India’s relations with Bangladesh is multifaceted and cannot be reduced to a ‘single agenda’ or a single issue. There are irritants in the relations but that has not restricted overall relations.

The Indian envoy made this comment while speaking on India-Bangladesh relations during the Bay of Bengal Conversations organized by the Centre for Governance Studies being held in Dhaka today.

Pranay Verma said India will continue to seek a stable, positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh in which people of both countries are the main stakeholders.