India’s relations with Bangladesh can’t be reduced to a ‘single issue’: Pranay Verma
Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma said India’s relations with Bangladesh is multifaceted and cannot be reduced to a ‘single agenda’ or a single issue. There are irritants in the relations but that has not restricted overall relations.
The Indian envoy made this comment while speaking on India-Bangladesh relations during the Bay of Bengal Conversations organized by the Centre for Governance Studies being held in Dhaka today.
Pranay Verma said India will continue to seek a stable, positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh in which people of both countries are the main stakeholders.
The high commissioner underlined the continued progress in trade, transport and energy connectivity and people-to-people engagements as a reflection of multifaceted ties.
“The reality of our interdependence and mutual benefit will keep reasserting itself again and again, regardless of political changes,” Pranay Verma added.
The Indian envoy stressed that India takes a long-term view of its relations with Bangladesh and believes that the peace, security, progress and prosperity of the two countries are interlinked.
High Commissioner Verma cited the launch of 40 MW power transmission from Nepal to Bangladesh through the Indian grid, and the augmentation of infrastructure at the Petrapole-Benapole Integrated Check Post, both within this month itself, as examples of continued progress in bilateral exchanges. He also described India-Bangladesh cooperation as an anchor for regional integration envisaged under architectures such as BIMSTEC.
The high commissioner expressed India’s commitment to working together with the government and people of Bangladesh to fulfill shared aspirations for peace, security and development, and to ensure that the partnership continues to bring benefit to the common people on both sides.