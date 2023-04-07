Govt forms probe committee on incident involving physician and police in Khulna

The Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a probe committee to investigate an incident of an alleged assault on a physician by a police official in a Khulna clinic on 25 February, UNB reports.

The 4-member probe committee was formed by the Public Security Division on 28 March.

The committee will hear the statements of those concerned at Khulna Circuit House on Saturday. The matter came to light on Thursday after a letter was sent to the plaintiffs and defendants in the case.