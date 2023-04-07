Govt forms probe committee on incident involving physician and police in Khulna

The Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a probe committee to investigate an incident of an alleged assault on a physician by a police official in a Khulna clinic on 25 February, UNB reports.
The 4-member probe committee was formed by the Public Security Division on 28 March.
The committee will hear the statements of those concerned at Khulna Circuit House on Saturday. The matter came to light on Thursday after a letter was sent to the plaintiffs and defendants in the case.
Mir Abul Fazal, joint secretary of the Public Security Division of the home ministry, and Yusuf Ali, deputy director of the Local Government Division of Khulna, are the conveners of the probe committee. The other two members of the committee are professor Shahidul Haque and an additional deputy inspector general of the police.
On 25 February, Sheikh Nishat Abdullah, head of the Burn and Plastic Surgery Department of Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Specialized Hospital, was allegedly assaulted, by a patient’s relatives, including Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Naim, at a nursing home in Sheikhpara of Khulna city during surgery.
Later, a case was filed at Khulna’s Sonadanga police station against ASI Naimuzzaman and his wife Nusrat Ara Moyna. Meanwhile, Nusrat Ara filed another case against Nishat on the charge of sexual harassment of her seven-year-old daughter.
Protesting the attack, the Bangladesh Medical Association’s Khulna unit went on a three-day strike.