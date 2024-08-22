Advisor Nahid in front BIWTA office, asks to send speedboat, trawlers soon

Students laid siege to the BIWTA office in the morning to press home their demand to send rescue boats to the flood affected areas quickly. Nahid Islam was also there.

Posts, information and broadcasting ministry public relations officer Muhammad Jasim Uddin said advisor Nahid went to the BIWTA office this morning.

A video clip taken from the spot shows Nahid Islam accompanying the students talking to an official. He said, “Please ask everyone to come fast, the decision makers. Steps should have already been taken. Please call all the government and private organisations and take the required steps including sending the boats, speedboats and trawlers.”