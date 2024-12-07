Tarique seeks accountability of all, from PM to UP members

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday stated that the party’s primary objective is to ensure accountability in Bangladesh, where everyone, from the Prime Minister to Union Parishad Members, is accountable to people for their actions.

“We want to create an atmosphere of accountability in the country. As a political party, this is our main objective… From the Prime Minister to Union Parishad members, Upazila chairman, ministers, MPs, and all other levels, everyone must remain accountable,” he said while virtually addressing a workshop in Faridpur.

At the same time, Tarique said everyone at all levels in government and semi-government offices and institutions must be accountable to the people.

“We must ensure accountability everywhere. It’s not something that can be achieved overnight, but it is possible… If you think about your family, it thrives because of accountability,” he said.

The workshop, titled "31-Point State Structure Reform Proposal and Public Engagement," was organised by the BNP Training Affairs Committee at the Faridpur Sadar Upazila Complex.