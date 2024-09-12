Dr Yunus reminds cricketers of sports’ power in uniting nation

Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has accorded a reception to the Bangladesh cricket team at his office at Tejgaon in Dhaka, following their 2-0 Test series victory against Pakistan in August-September 2024.

Welcoming the cricketers at the reception, the chief adviser called their success in Pakistan historic and said that the whole nation was proud of their achievement, according to the chief adviser’s press wing.

“I spoke to the captain after the victory but I was eagerly waiting to meet you all personally and congratulate you on behalf of the nation,” said the chief adviser while addressing the players.