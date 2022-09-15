EC outlines 14 challenges to hold fair elections

The election commission (EC) has identified 14 challenges including the political parties' lack of confidence in the commission to organise the next parliamentary polls in a free and fair manner.

The election commission on Wednesday morning unveiled its plan of action for holding the 12th national election at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon of the capital.

BNP and the other opposition parties have expressed their no-confidence in the present EC from the very outset.

The EC itself also now feels that the trust of the political parties is a major issue.

The second matter of concern for the EC is how far the police and the administration carry out their duties neutrally. The third hindrance to a free election, as identified by the EC, the lack of confidence most parties have in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Other than the first three obstacles to a free election, the plan also mentioned the challenges of controlling muscle and money power, maintaining law and order during the election, all parties following the electoral code of conduct, candidates being able to campaign freely, preventing fake votes or polling centres being taken over or ballots being snatched away, candidates, voters and agents being able to come to the polling centres unhindered and creating the opportunity for the voters to vote according to their choice.

More challenges are: training those related to the election, deployment of an adequate number of law enforcement personnel, appointment of an adequate number of executive and judicial magistrates and having provision for local and international election observers.

The EC spoke of 19 ways to overcome these challenges.