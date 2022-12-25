New variant four times more contagious than Omicron

The number of coronavirus patients is on the rise again in several countries, including China, due to the outbreak of the new variant of the virus. The new variant can infect the patients within a very short time. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed this information in a press conference on Sunday morning.

Ahmedul Kabir, additional director (administration) of DGHS, said a new variant of BF-5 (a sub-variant of omicron) variant named BF-7 had been identified in China. This sub-variant is stronger than Omicron.

This sub-variant can infect a number of people within a very short time. Therefore, the people, who haven’t administered the coronavirus vaccine, should get vaccinated as soon as possible.