Khaleda Zia to return home by Qatar Amir’s air ambulance: Fakhrul

Former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia will return home on a special air ambulance provided by the Amir of Qatar.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Khaleda Zia will return on Monday by the special flight.

Mirza Fakhrul revealed the information while speaking at a press briefing at BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office today, Saturday.

He, however, said the exact timing of Khaleda Zia’s return is not confirmed yet.

“She (Khaleda Zia) will return home by Royal Ambulance of Qatar, the same aircraft on which she went. But we cannot ascertain the exact time of her return. The time will depend on different aspects. We will inform people through the media as soon as we get exact information.”