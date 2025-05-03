Khaleda Zia to return home by Qatar Amir’s air ambulance: Fakhrul
Former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia will return home on a special air ambulance provided by the Amir of Qatar.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Khaleda Zia will return on Monday by the special flight.
Mirza Fakhrul revealed the information while speaking at a press briefing at BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office today, Saturday.
He, however, said the exact timing of Khaleda Zia’s return is not confirmed yet.
“She (Khaleda Zia) will return home by Royal Ambulance of Qatar, the same aircraft on which she went. But we cannot ascertain the exact time of her return. The time will depend on different aspects. We will inform people through the media as soon as we get exact information.”
Earlier, BNP said Khaleda Zia will return home on a regular flight of Bangladesh Biman. Her two daughters-in-law—Zubaida Rahman and Syeda Sharmila Rahman—would accompany her.
Khaleda Zia went to London for advanced treatment on 8 January by a special air ambulance provided by Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.
Mirza Fakhrul said Khaleda Zia would be welcomed at the airport by party men. He said the BNP leaders and activists will take position on the two sides of the road to welcome the former PM in a disciplined manner.
He said the BNP men and people are ready to welcome their leader after four months. Initiatives have been taken so that people can receive her in a disciplined manner.
Before the press briefing, Mirza Fakhrul held a joint meeting with Dhaka city south and north units.