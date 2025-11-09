Dhaka terms Rajnath Singh’s remarks ‘incorrect, not respectful’
Dhaka on Sunday described the recent comments made by Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh on Bangladesh’s chief adviser Muhammad Yunus as “incorrect” and “not respectful of propriety and diplomatic nicety.”
“We consider that Mr. Singh’s comments are incorrect and unhelpful and not respectful of propriety and diplomatic nicety,” said foreign ministry’s spokesperson SM Mahbubul Alam when BSS sought Dhaka’s reaction to Singh’s remarks.
In an exclusive conversation with Network18 Group editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi, Singh had urged Bangladesh’s interim government’s chief adviser Muhammad Yunus to “watch his words.”
“We do not seek tense relations with Bangladesh, but Yunus should be cautious with his statements,” Singh told Joshi. The interview was published on Friday in a report by Firstpost, a media outlet of the group.
Responding to the issue, spokesperson Alam said, “Recent remarks made by the Indian defence minister, Mr. Rajnath Singh, regarding Bangladesh’s hon’ble chief adviser, professor Muhammad Yunus have come to our attention.”
He reaffirmed that Bangladesh remains “committed to a mutually beneficial relationship with India based on sovereign equality, non-interference in each other’s affairs, and mutual respect.”
“Bangladesh also believes that differences in perspectives are best addressed through a constructive and respectful engagement,” Alam added.
During the interview, the Indian defence minister also said that India does not want a rift with Bangladesh.