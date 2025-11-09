Dhaka terms Rajnath Singh’s remarks ‘incorrect, not respectful’

Dhaka on Sunday described the recent comments made by Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh on Bangladesh’s chief adviser Muhammad Yunus as “incorrect” and “not respectful of propriety and diplomatic nicety.”

“We consider that Mr. Singh’s comments are incorrect and unhelpful and not respectful of propriety and diplomatic nicety,” said foreign ministry’s spokesperson SM Mahbubul Alam when BSS sought Dhaka’s reaction to Singh’s remarks.