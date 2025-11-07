India lays foundation stone of military station just 30km away of Bangladesh border
Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, visited the Gajraj Corps in the border areas and laid the foundation stone of the Lachit Borphukan Military Station at Dhubri, Assam, reports Indian news agency ANI on Thursday.
According to the official release, named after the legendary Ahom Commander, Lachit Borphukan, the new military station embodies the indomitable spirit of courage, leadership, and resilience that defines the heritage of a resurgent Assam.
The establishment of this station marks a significant step in further strengthening the operational capabilities and infrastructure of the Indian Army in the region.
During the visit, the Army Commander reviewed the operational readiness and internal security situation in the bordering areas, along with the progress of ongoing infrastructure development initiatives undertaken by the formation.
Lieutenant General Tiwari expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Assam and the Civil Administration for their unwavering support and proactive role in facilitating the establishment of the new military station. He also commended all ranks of Gajraj Corps for their commitment, professionalism, and collective efforts in ensuring the early operationalisation of the project.
The Lachit Borphukan Military Station stands as a testament to the synergy between the Armed Forces and the State Administration, reflecting the shared vision of national security and regional development.
According to a Times of India report, the military station at the border town of Dhubri, India’s closest installation to the strategically vital Bangladesh border, and the first in western Assam, beyond Guwahati.
Strategically positioned near the vulnerable “chicken’s neck” corridor — a narrow stretch connecting India’s northeast to the mainland — the Dhubri station is significant and is at an aerial distance of 30 km from the Bangladesh border, the report added.