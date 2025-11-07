India lays foundation stone of military station just 30km away of Bangladesh border

The establishment of this station marks a significant step in further strengthening the operational capabilities and infrastructure of the Indian Army in the region.

During the visit, the Army Commander reviewed the operational readiness and internal security situation in the bordering areas, along with the progress of ongoing infrastructure development initiatives undertaken by the formation.

Lieutenant General Tiwari expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Assam and the Civil Administration for their unwavering support and proactive role in facilitating the establishment of the new military station. He also commended all ranks of Gajraj Corps for their commitment, professionalism, and collective efforts in ensuring the early operationalisation of the project.