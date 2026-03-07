Govt to assist expat workers with expired visa due to flight cancellations

Expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury said the ministry will assist expatriates whose visas are expiring because of flight cancellations.

The ministry has launched a hotline to help expatriates. Those who contact the ministry will receive assistance within the government's capacity. The government is committed to resolving any problems faced by expatriates.

Ariful Haque Chowdhury made the remarks to journalists after delivering a keynote speech at the Holi festival organised by the Academy for Manipuri Culture and Arts in Mirzajangal Manipur Rajbari area of Sylhet city on Saturday morning.