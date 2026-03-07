Govt to assist expat workers with expired visa due to flight cancellations
Expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury said the ministry will assist expatriates whose visas are expiring because of flight cancellations.
The ministry has launched a hotline to help expatriates. Those who contact the ministry will receive assistance within the government's capacity. The government is committed to resolving any problems faced by expatriates.
Ariful Haque Chowdhury made the remarks to journalists after delivering a keynote speech at the Holi festival organised by the Academy for Manipuri Culture and Arts in Mirzajangal Manipur Rajbari area of Sylhet city on Saturday morning.
Responding to a question on what measures are being taken for Bangladeshis in the Middle East amid the prolonged war situation, the minister said, “The Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Civil Aviation are working jointly. As soon as information is received about expatriates killed in the conflict, the relevant country’s government is notified and procedures are followed accordingly. In countries where the war situation continues, the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and embassies are monitoring the situation regularly. Our Prime Minister is also keeping a continuous watch. The government is providing full support in this matter.”
On another question regarding rising robbery and law-and-order issues in Sylhet, Ariful Haque Chowdhury said, “Those undermining law and order will not be spared. We have instructed the administration to arrest robbers and bring them under the law. The Prime Minister has declared zero tolerance against terrorism and extortion. Therefore, such activities will not be tolerated in Sylhet under any circumstances. We want a safe Sylhet.”
Earlier, at the discussion session held on the occasion of the Holi festival, the inaugural speech was delivered by India’s Assistant High Commissioner Aniruddha Das under the presidency of Digen Singh, president of the Academy for Manipuri Culture and Arts.
Special remarks were made by Sylhet City Corporation administrator Abdul Kaiyum Chowdhury, trustee of the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust Sudip Ranjan Sen, president of the Sylhet Devalaya Rath Jatra Celebration Committee Prashanta Kumar Singh, Professor Shardindu Bhattacharya of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, and India’s Assistant High Commission Second Secretary Rajesh Bhatia, among others.