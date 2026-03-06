BPC caps fuel supply per vehicle amid panic buying fears
The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has imposed limits on the amount of fuel that can be supplied to vehicles at filling stations amid concerns over a potential shortage triggered by the ongoing situation in the Middle East.
Global fuel supplies have been disrupted due to the Middle East crisis, raising fears of possible shortages in Bangladesh. As a result, many consumers have been rushing to filling stations and purchasing larger quantities of fuel than usual.
In a directive issued today, Friday, BPC said a motorcycle will be allowed to purchase a maximum of two litres of petrol or octane per day. Cars will be permitted to buy up to 10 litres.
Sports utility vehicles (SUVs), commonly known as jeeps, and microbuses will be allowed between 20 and 25 litres per day. Pickup vans and local buses could purchase 70 to 80 litres of diesel daily. Long-distance buses, trucks, covered vans and container trucks will be allowed to buy between 200 and 220 litres per day.
The directive notes that around 95 per cent of the country’s fuel demand is met through imports. During periods of global instability, the import and supply chain can sometimes face disruptions or delays.
The directive also states that filling stations must issue receipts to consumers specifying the type, quantity and price of fuel purchased. Consumers will be required to present the previous receipt when buying fuel again.
According to BPC, recent reports in various media outlets and on social media regarding fuel stock levels have created negative perceptions, leading to increased demand among consumers. Dealers have also been attempting to collect larger quantities of fuel from depots compared to normal periods.
The directive further said there have been reports that some consumers and dealers are purchasing fuel in excess of their requirements from filling stations and attempting to store it unofficially. These developments have come to the attention of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, BPC and other relevant authorities.
BPC said measures are being taken to reassure the public and ensure a stable supply of fuel. Import schedules remain in place and shipments are arriving regularly. At the same time, fuel is being transported from central installations to depots across the country through rail wagons and tankers.
The corporation expressed hope that adequate buffer stocks of fuel would be built up in the country within a short period.
Fuel to be sold against receipts
Dealers will supply fuel to consumers only after verifying allocations and purchase receipts. Filling stations will also be required to provide depots with information on their fuel stocks and sales when receiving supplies.
BPC added that fuel will be supplied to dealers after reviewing their current allocations and stock levels, and under no circumstances will supplies exceed the allotted amount.
Long queues at filling stations
Meanwhile, long queues were observed at several filling stations in the capital today despite the public holiday.
At the Meghna Model Service Centre filling station in the capital’s Paribagh area, a long line of motorcycles and cars stretched from the station past Hotel InterContinental to beneath the Shahbagh metro rail station.
Around 12:15 pm, arguments broke out among several motorcyclists over their position in the queue, with some even engaging in physical altercations.
Nazmul Hasan, an Uber driver, said he had been standing in line for about 50 minutes before finally getting fuel. He had joined the queue from beneath the Shahbagh metro rail station.
He said he usually spends between Tk 400 and Tk 500 on fuel each day. “Others may manage with less, but without fuel we cannot operate,” he added, noting that he could have completed two to three trips during the time spent waiting.
The United States and Israel have been carrying out attacks on Iran since 28 February, while Iran has been launching retaliatory strikes. The conflict has spread across several countries in the Middle East. Concerns over fuel supplies have intensified after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz.
However, the Energy and Mineral Resources Division said there is no reason for panic, noting that the country has not run out of fuel stocks. Officials said the rush at filling stations is largely driven by public anxiety rather than an actual supply collapse.