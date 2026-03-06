BPC caps fuel supply per vehicle amid panic buying fears

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has imposed limits on the amount of fuel that can be supplied to vehicles at filling stations amid concerns over a potential shortage triggered by the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

Global fuel supplies have been disrupted due to the Middle East crisis, raising fears of possible shortages in Bangladesh. As a result, many consumers have been rushing to filling stations and purchasing larger quantities of fuel than usual.

In a directive issued today, Friday, BPC said a motorcycle will be allowed to purchase a maximum of two litres of petrol or octane per day. Cars will be permitted to buy up to 10 litres.