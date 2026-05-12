This Bangladesh is no longer Bangladesh of the Past: Humayun Kabir

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s foreign affairs adviser Humayun Kabir has said Bangladesh will no longer bow down over border issues. “This Bangladesh is not the same Bangladesh of the past,” he said.

He added that neither the people nor the government of Bangladesh is afraid of barbed-wire fencing. Bangladesh, also has its own plans regarding the border, he said.

Humayun Kabir made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday afternoon.

The newly elected BJP government in West Bengal has announced that it will hand over land to India’s Border Security Force (BSF) within 45 days for the construction of barbed-wire fencing along the international border with Bangladesh.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari made the announcement Monday after the first cabinet meeting of the new government at the state secretariat in Howrah.

“The necessary land will be handed over to the BSF within 45 days. The chief secretary and the land and revenue secretary have been assigned responsibility for this,” he said.

When asked about the West Bengal government’s new decision, Humayun Kabir said, “A new government has now been formed in West Bengal. Election rhetoric can often be extreme, and people sometimes make inappropriate or even vulgar remarks to win votes. But governing in reality is a different matter.”