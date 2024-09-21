Eight identified at DU, six give statements

The inquiry committee formed by the authorities of Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall (FH hall) at Dhaka University (DU) to probe the incident of a man being beaten to death in the hall on suspicion of his being a thief, has identified eight people. All of them are resident students of that hall.

Six of the eight people identified have already been arrested. They gave confessional statements at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court of Dhaka on Friday, stated the police.

A youth named Tofazzal Hossain was killed by beating him in phases with stumps at the guest room of FH hall on Wednesday night. The hall administration formed a seven member investigation committee on the following day of the incident. The committee submitted their report at 11:00 pm that night.

The university authorities on Thursday afternoon filed a case with Shahbagh police station regarding the incident of his being beaten to death. Then the police arrested six students of FH hall under that case, with the help of the proctorial team of the university the same day on Thursday.