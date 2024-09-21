Two beaten dead at two universities
Eight identified at DU, six give statements
The inquiry committee formed by the authorities of Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall (FH hall) at Dhaka University (DU) to probe the incident of a man being beaten to death in the hall on suspicion of his being a thief, has identified eight people. All of them are resident students of that hall.
Six of the eight people identified have already been arrested. They gave confessional statements at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court of Dhaka on Friday, stated the police.
A youth named Tofazzal Hossain was killed by beating him in phases with stumps at the guest room of FH hall on Wednesday night. The hall administration formed a seven member investigation committee on the following day of the incident. The committee submitted their report at 11:00 pm that night.
The university authorities on Thursday afternoon filed a case with Shahbagh police station regarding the incident of his being beaten to death. Then the police arrested six students of FH hall under that case, with the help of the proctorial team of the university the same day on Thursday.
Investigation on FH hall incident
Several members of the committee told Prothom Alo on Friday that those eight people have been identified from the statements of the students who witnessed the incident and by analysing the CCTV footages.
The names and identities of those eight students have been mentioned in the report of the probe committee. They are- Md Mottakin Sakin Shah of
2021-22 session from the institute of nutrition and food science, Md Jalal Mia of 2018-19 session from the physics department, Suman Mia of 2021-22 session from the soil, water and environment department, Al Hossain Sajjad of 2020-21 session from the geography and environment department, Md Ahsan Ullah of 2018-19 session from the mathematics department, Md Firoz Kabir on 2022-21 session from the botany department, Md Abdus Samad of 2020-21 session from the physics department and Wajibul Alam of 2021-22 session from the oceanography department. Apart from Firoz Kabir and Abdus Samad the other six of them have been arrested.
Proctor of Dhaka University, Saifuddin Ahmed has confirmed the names of the eight people who have been identified. He told Prothom Alo on Friday evening that those eight people were directly involved with the crime.
Some recommendations have been made in the investigation report. Based on that report, these eight people would initially be temporarily expelled from the university. Later, the university authorities will form a committee and move on to the final action.
Confession of six
The six arrested students of the FH hall gave confessional statements at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dhaka this Friday, deputy commissioner (media and publication) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Muhammad Talebur Rahman stated in a message.
He said that the six arrested people have been sent to the jail custody after recording their statements. Mentioning that the DMP has taken Tofazzal murder case very seriously and is investigating it closely, Talebur Rahman added that police efforts are on to arrest the other accused involved in this case and bring them to justice.
Case filed in Jahangirnagar incident
Prothom Alo staff correspondent in Savar and Jahangirnagar University (JU) correspondent reported that a case has been filed with Ashulia police station on Thursday night in connection to the incident of former Chhatra League organising secretary at Jahangirnagar University, Shamim Ahmed alias Shamim Mollah being beaten to death. Deputy registrar at the security unit of Jahangirnagar University Sudipto Shahin filed the case.
With the mention of eight names, some 20-25 unidentified people have been accused in the case. Police men from Ashulia station detained former Chhatra League president at Dhamrai Government College Habibur Rahman khan from Dhamrai municipal area right on Thursday night to interrogate him in this incident.
Names of Jahangirnagar University students Ahsan Labib, Raju Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Raihan, Jubayer Ahmed, Hamidullah Salman, Md Atikuzzaman, Sohag Mia and Mohammad Rajan Mia have been mentioned in the case statement. The university administration temporarily expelled these eight people on Thursday after finding initial evidence of them being involved in the killing of Shamim Ahmed.
Superintendent of police (SP) in Dhaka Ahmed Mueed told Prothom Alo that Habib has been detained for interrogation in Shamim murder case. Besides, he is also been interrogated for the instability in the garments industry.