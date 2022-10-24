Thousands dash to cyclone shelters in Bagerhat along with domestic animals

Bagerhat district relief and rehabilitation official Mohammad Masudur Rahman said some took along domestic animals and their essential belongings to the centres. As of Tuesday afternoon, 29,100 people plus 1,610 domestic animals reached the shelters.

Volunteers from the upazila administration, Cyclone Planning Programme (CPP) and Red Crescent are helping people leave the disaster-prone areas, he added.

A resident of Chila union at Mongla upazila, Ali Azam, said "It has been raining at Mongla since the morning. We heard through the media that the cyclone is approaching. We were asked to move to the cyclone shelters."