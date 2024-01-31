Ensure fair, transparent legal process for all arrestees: US

Against such a backdrop, the journalist sought to know about the US stance regarding the critics’ allegation that the US is pushing back from its democracy promotion strategy in Bangladesh due to Indian influence.

In response, Mathew Miller declined to comment on the Canadian inquiry as it is a matter for Canada to speak to.

Regarding the US stance on Bangladesh, he said, “Democracy – as we have said number of times as it pertains to Bangladesh and others – advances peace, prosperity, and security. It is at the center of the US foreign policy and we continue to engage with the Bangladeshi government to advance democratic principles, which are key to ensuring peace and prosperity for all Bangladeshis.”