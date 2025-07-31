Hasina, 99 others indicted in 6 cases over RAJUK plot scam

Two separate Dhaka courts on Thursday framed charges in six cases filed against 100 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over irregularities in allocations of plots in the RAJUK Purbachal New Town Project.

Of the six cases, Judge Rabiul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 framed charges in three cases, one against 17 people, including Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, one against 18 people, including Sheikh Hasina and Azmina Siddiq, and another against Sheikh Hasina and Radwan Mujib Siddiq.

The court fixed August 13 for starting to record the testimonies in the cases and issued arrest warrant against the accused.

Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun of Dhaka Special Judge Court-5, on the other hand, framed charges in one case against 12 people, including Sheikh Hasina; another case against 17 people, including Sheikh Hasina and Sajeeb Wazed Joy; and a third case against 18 people, including Sheikh Hasina and Saima Wazed Putul.