Barrister Suman arrested in Dhaka
Former Member of Parliament Syed Sayedul Haque, also known as Barrister Suman, has been arrested.
Police apprehended him in the Mirpur-6 area of the capital around 1:30 am on Tuesday.
Pallabi police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nazrul Islam informed Prothom Alo that Barrister Suman was hiding at his sister’s house.
He faces two murder cases filed at the Mirpur and Adabar police stations, and he has been arrested in connection with these cases.
Shortly after 1:15 am last night, Barrister Suman posted on his verified Facebook account, stating, “I am going with the police. See you in court. Pray for me, everyone.”
Barrister Suman is a former Member of Parliament for the Habiganj-4 (Chunarughat-Madhabpur) constituency.
Following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government during the student led mass uprising, the police arrested more than 75 individuals, including several former ministers, members of parliament, government officials, police personnel, and journalists.