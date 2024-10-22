Barrister Suman arrested in Dhaka

Former Member of Parliament Syed Sayedul Haque, also known as Barrister Suman, has been arrested.

Police apprehended him in the Mirpur-6 area of the capital around 1:30 am on Tuesday.

Pallabi police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nazrul Islam informed Prothom Alo that Barrister Suman was hiding at his sister’s house.