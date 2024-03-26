Trains for west zone: Most tickets sold out within 15 minutes

Trains for west zone: Most of the tickets sold out within 15 minutes

The railway has started selling advance tickets for Eid journey of 5 April today, Tuesday. Today was the 3rd day of selling advance train tickets in the west zone.

Sources said 10,291 tickets have been sold within 15 minutes of beginning sale. A total of 12,528 tickets have been sold in half an hour. A total of 14,601 tickets were released for sale for the west zone. Almost all the tickets were sold within the afternoon.