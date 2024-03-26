Trains for west zone: Most tickets sold out within 15 minutes
The railway has started selling advance tickets for Eid journey of 5 April today, Tuesday. Today was the 3rd day of selling advance train tickets in the west zone.
Sources said 10,291 tickets have been sold within 15 minutes of beginning sale. A total of 12,528 tickets have been sold in half an hour. A total of 14,601 tickets were released for sale for the west zone. Almost all the tickets were sold within the afternoon.
Hundred per cent of advance train tickets are being sold online. There is a pressure of ticket sales on the website since the beginning of the first day of sale. People have hit 95,10,000 times in half an hour from 8:00am to collect tickets.
Railway officials said the demand for tickets of the northern region and greater Mymensingh is high. Tickets for these regions are being finished soon after release.
Advance tickets of the east zone are being sold online from 2:00pm today, Tuesday. A total of 16,022 tickets are allocated for sale for this region.