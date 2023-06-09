‘Akhand Bharat’ map dates from emperor Ashoka’s reign, India clarifies

The mural depicting the map of ‘Akhand Bharat’ (Undivided India) in India’s new parliament building dates back to emperor Ashoka’s rule, India clarified as Bangladesh sought explanation on the mural.
Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, director general of Public Diplomacy Wing, told this to media at the weekly briefing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.
Rafiqul Alam said, “We have been informed that a mural with a map has been installed in the new parliament building of India.”
He said Minister of State for Foreign Affairs had made primary comment on this.
Rafiqul Alam elaborated that, “Based on the information provided by Indian authorities, the map represents the territorial extent of Emperor Ashoka’s kingdom and the mural in question was installed as a representation of governance that prioritised accountability and human development under Emperor Ashoka’s rule.”
He further said that, “The main idea of installing the mural was to highlight the historical ancient India, especially the rule of emperor Ashoka. We were informed that the mural refers emperor Ashoka’s reign, which has been promoted in the media as ‘Akhand Bharat’.”
Earlier, the State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shahriar Alam said, “We have asked our mission in Delhi to talk to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to find out their official explanation on the matter.”
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on 28 May. India’s parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi termed the mural as ‘Akhand Bharat’. The map of Akhand Bharat on display at India’s parliament includes Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.
No room for misunderstanding
Prothom Alo’s New Delhi correspondent said that the Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said there is no room for controversy and misunderstanding on the map of Akhand Bharat.
In response to a question, he said, “The matter has already been explained by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I am saying the same thing. Our friends in the neighbourhood will understand the explanation. We do not expect Pakistan to understand. You know what this means.”