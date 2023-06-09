‘Akhand Bharat’ map dates from emperor Ashoka’s reign, India clarifies

Rafiqul Alam said, “We have been informed that a mural with a map has been installed in the new parliament building of India.”

He said Minister of State for Foreign Affairs had made primary comment on this.

Rafiqul Alam elaborated that, “Based on the information provided by Indian authorities, the map represents the territorial extent of Emperor Ashoka’s kingdom and the mural in question was installed as a representation of governance that prioritised accountability and human development under Emperor Ashoka’s rule.”