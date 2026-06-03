To test the systems, Dismislab used a sample of a Bangladeshi NID found online and a stock photo. Instructions were then given to change the information using a fictional name, parents’ identity and ID number while avoiding the specific term ‘National Identity Card.’

Dismislab stated that they gave similar instructions to ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok and Claude to compare how different platforms respond to requests for changing information on government IDs. This method was followed to reduce the possibility of results being influenced by differences in wordings or the documents used.

The results showed significant differences in safety systems across platforms. In some cases, there were strict safeguards, in others partial restrictions, while in some instances no visible barriers were observed.

Miraj Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director of Digitally Right, told Prothom Alo that that the security protocols or ‘guardrails’ of these AI platforms are not yet fully reliable.

In many cases, he pointed out, the systems fail to detect risky requests or attempts at misuse. Even when they do detect them, they cannot always effectively stop them. This increases the risk of various misuses, including identity forgery, he warned.