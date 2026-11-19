Actress Jyotika Jyoti detained at midnight
It was nearly 2:45 am. Police had gathered outside the residence of actress Jyotika Jyoti in Uttara, Dhaka. Even before they entered, the actress went live on Facebook, breaking down in tears. She insisted she had no involvement in any wrongdoing and pleaded with officers not to put her in handcuffs.
Finally, the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained her in the early hours of Thursday (19 November).
Jyotika Jyoti was taken into custody from a residential apartment in Sector 18 of Uttara, under the jurisdiction of Turag police station. Md Mostafizur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of the police station, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
According to Mostafizur Rahman, the actress was arrested at around 2:45 am and taken to the DB office on Minto Road for questioning.
However, the police official could not immediately confirm which specific case she would be shown arrested under.
Various media outlets have reported that she was detained over allegations of maintaining links with leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned in the country.
Facebook live ahead of detention
After police arrived at her residence, Jyotika Jyoti went live on Facebook multiple times, appearing tearful while several police officers stood outside her front door.
During the live broadcast, the actress claimed she had no idea why the police had come to her home or why she was being detained. At one point, she stated, "The police have come to arrest me without a warrant. I am not involved in any wrongdoing."
Addressing the police personnel, Jyoti added, "Had you simply called me, I would have gone to the police station or the DB office myself. Please do not put handcuffs on me. I am coming with you."
Towards the end of the broadcast, the actress sought to reassure her parents, saying, "I am not afraid. Ma, Baba (parents)—please do not be afraid."
Controversy over ‘Alo Ashbei’ WhatsApp group
Following the fall of the Awami League government in the student-led mass uprising on 5 August 2024, a WhatsApp group named “Alo Ashbei” drew widespread scrutiny. In September of that year, screenshots of conversations from the group leaked on social media.
The leaked exchanges featured several actors, journalists, and cultural figures making disparaging remarks about the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the protesters, sparking fierce public criticism. Jyotika Jyoti’s name was among the members of that group.
At that time, the actress had come onto Facebook Live to clarify her position, claiming the group’s intention was never to harm the country or its people, and that she merely shared updates regarding the situation in Dhaka during the protests.
She had also remarked that no artist could ever support the killing of human beings.
Dismissal from Shilpakala Academy
Following the Alo Ashbei group controversy, Jyotika Jyoti also faced professional fallout. In 2023, she was appointed on a contractual basis as Director of the Research and Publication Department at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.
After the change of government on 5 August 2024, Jyoti stayed away from her workplace for several days. When she eventually returned to the Shilpakala Academy on 17 September, she faced protests from a section of her colleagues, who opposed her over her involvement in the Alo Ashbei group and her stance against the protesters. She was eventually forced to leave the premises.
On 30 September of that year, her contractual appointment was cancelled via a notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration—a development that came to light the following day.
Sharing a photograph of the official gazette on Facebook, Jyoti noted that it marked the end of her first government job.
In July 2026, an organisation filed a complaint at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against 28 cultural and media personalities, including Jyotika Jyoti, over alleged crimes committed during the mass uprising.
Whether her current arrest is linked to that complaint remains unclear.
Over 2 decades in acting
Jyotika Jyoti began her journey in the entertainment industry in 2004 through a beauty pageant, later establishing herself as a regular presence in both television dramas and films.
Her notable films include Ayna, Nondito Noroke, Rabeya, Jibondhuli, Anil Bagchir Ekdin, Maya: The Lost Mother, and Lal Moroger Jhuti.
Beyond Bangladesh, Jyoti has also acted in cinema made from India’s West Bengal. She played the role of Rajlakshmi opposite Kolkata actor Ritwick Chakraborty in Pradipta Bhattacharyya’s Rajlakshmi O Srikanta, adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel.
Born in Gouripur, Mymensingh, Jyotika Jyoti gravitated towards unconventional roles from the outset of her acting career, remaining active in cultural initiatives alongside drama and film.
In a career spanning more than two decades, the actress has drawn public attention for various reasons—now finding herself back at the centre of debate following her midnight arrest from home.