It was nearly 2:45 am. Police had gathered outside the residence of actress Jyotika Jyoti in Uttara, Dhaka. Even before they entered, the actress went live on Facebook, breaking down in tears. She insisted she had no involvement in any wrongdoing and pleaded with officers not to put her in handcuffs.

Finally, the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained her in the early hours of Thursday (19 November).

Jyotika Jyoti was taken into custody from a residential apartment in Sector 18 of Uttara, under the jurisdiction of Turag police station. Md Mostafizur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of the police station, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

According to Mostafizur Rahman, the actress was arrested at around 2:45 am and taken to the DB office on Minto Road for questioning.