IGP set to visit Rohingya camps amid rise of crimes

Incidents like shooting, factional clashes and killings have become a common phenomena in the Rohingya camps of Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar.

The Rohingya people are terrified with the clashes between Myanmar’s armed groups Arakan Salvation Army (ARSA) and Arakan Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO).

Government officials and private agencies, who are working at the Rohingya camps, are also concerned about the safety of their lives.

Under such a circumstance, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun is coming to Cox’s Bazar on a two-day official visit on Tuesday. He will visit the Rohingya camps in Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazar during the tour.

The police chief is also expected to hold meetings with heads of law enforcement agencies deployed in the Rohingya camps and with the chiefs of government and international agencies regarding the law and order in the camps.