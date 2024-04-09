ACC to decide on ex-IGP Benazir if it gets credible information: Lawyer

The Anti-corruption commission (ACC) will definitely decide following the legal procedures if it gets credible information about former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed.

ACC lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan said this while speaking to the newspersons at the Supreme Court premises today, Monday.

In response to a question regarding a series of reports on Benazir Ahmed published by a national daily, Khurshid Alam Khan said, “I don’t have the jurisdiction to comment on this as it is a matter of the commission. ACC commissioner Md Zahurul Haque said on the day when the report was published that if there is credible information, the ACC would take legal action no matter who the accused is. He has made it clear that if the ACC has information which is credible and has merit, then the commission will make its decision. The person involved is not the main issue here.”