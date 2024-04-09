ACC to decide on ex-IGP Benazir if it gets credible information: Lawyer
The Anti-corruption commission (ACC) will definitely decide following the legal procedures if it gets credible information about former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed.
ACC lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan said this while speaking to the newspersons at the Supreme Court premises today, Monday.
In response to a question regarding a series of reports on Benazir Ahmed published by a national daily, Khurshid Alam Khan said, “I don’t have the jurisdiction to comment on this as it is a matter of the commission. ACC commissioner Md Zahurul Haque said on the day when the report was published that if there is credible information, the ACC would take legal action no matter who the accused is. He has made it clear that if the ACC has information which is credible and has merit, then the commission will make its decision. The person involved is not the main issue here.”
Asked whether the way the news came up on the print media is alarming or not, senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said, “We have to verify its truth. We have to examine the allegations and analyse all the information available. Newspapers are big sources for us. However, we have to check how credible the analysis of the concerned newspaper is. After all these, the commission will take actions as per the law based on the information it has.”
In response to a question from a newsperson as to whether they are slowing down the process or giving less importance to the relevant news reports in this case or not, the ACC lawyer said, “There is nothing to slow down. It takes time to collect necessary data after an information surfaces on news media. We don’t have any magic wand to get things done instantaneously. We have to collect the data first to verify whether the allegation is true or not. The person involved is not the key factor here. As commissioner Zahurul Haque has already said, if they have information, they will move as per the law.”