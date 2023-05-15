Obaidul Quader unable to tackle roads, hardly visits ministry

Another accident took place in the country. Some 19 people died. Afterwards it was learnt that the driver was tired from driving over 30 hours out of 48 hours. The bus had no permission to run and the tenure of its fitness certificate had expired.

The accident took place on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway at Shibchar of Madaripur last Sunday.

Earlier, six brothers died after a pickup van ran over them at Chakaria of Cox's Bazar in February 2022. Later it was learnt that the pickup had no updated documents of permission while the driver had no licence.

In most of the cases after road accidents in the country, it is found the vehicle had no permission for plying or had no route permit, nor fitness certificate. In many cases the drivers had no driving licence.