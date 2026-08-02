11 JUST research papers retracted over irregularities, including 1 by former VC

Former Vice Chancellor of Jashore University of Science and Technology, Professor Md Abdul Majid, has been named among Bangladeshi researchers whose academic papers were retracted by international journals over allegations of plagiarism and research misconduct. He is also a professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at University of Dhaka.

Abdul Majid was appointed the fourth VC of Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) on 23 September, 2024. About eight months earlier, in January 2024, two research papers on which he was a co-author were retracted by the academic publisher Hindawi.

One of the retracted studies examined the antioxidant properties of extracts from drumstick (moringa) seeds produced in Bangladesh through scientific and comparative analysis. The other investigated the effectiveness of a cellulose-based nanocomposite in removing harmful substances and protecting biomolecules.