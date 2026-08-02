11 JUST research papers retracted over irregularities, including 1 by former VC
Former Vice Chancellor of Jashore University of Science and Technology, Professor Md Abdul Majid, has been named among Bangladeshi researchers whose academic papers were retracted by international journals over allegations of plagiarism and research misconduct. He is also a professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at University of Dhaka.
Abdul Majid was appointed the fourth VC of Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) on 23 September, 2024. About eight months earlier, in January 2024, two research papers on which he was a co-author were retracted by the academic publisher Hindawi.
One of the retracted studies examined the antioxidant properties of extracts from drumstick (moringa) seeds produced in Bangladesh through scientific and comparative analysis. The other investigated the effectiveness of a cellulose-based nanocomposite in removing harmful substances and protecting biomolecules.
Abdul Majid was appointed the fourth VC of Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) on 23 September, 2024. About eight months earlier, in January 2024, two research papers on which he was a co-author were retracted by the academic publisher Hindawi.
On Saturday, Prothom Alo published a report titled "325 Bangladeshi research papers retracted over plagiarism and irregularities," documenting at least 325 retracted papers between 2019 and June 2026 involving researchers affiliated with Bangladeshi universities and research institutions.
The report has sparked widespread discussion, with many academics and researchers sharing it on social media.
International academic journals typically investigate allegations of misconduct before retracting papers and seek explanations from the authors. However, Abdul Majid told Prothom Alo that he had not been contacted regarding the matter. He said his role in the studies was limited to contributing ideas or conceptual input.
Hindawi''s investigation, however, identified serious irregularities.
According to the publisher, the research data and findings had been generated without conducting the necessary laboratory experiments, and no scientific evidence could be found to support the reliability or validity of the results.
The investigation also concluded that the two papers had been produced or obtained through a "paper mill"—organisations that create, sell, or arrange publication of research papers for a fee.
Hindawi further alleged manipulation of the peer-review process.
I had heard about one or two retractions. However, those who faced such issues were not given research awards or involved in other important academic responsibilities.Professor Md Abdul Majid, former VC, JUST
According to the investigation, false information was used to mislead the publisher during the independent scientific review process.
The publisher said it had sought responses from the authors before retracting the papers but found their explanations unsatisfactory.
Since Abdul Majid assumed office as vice-chancellor, multiple research papers affiliated with JUST have also been retracted. Between May 2024 and March 2026, ten papers authored by the university's teachers and students were withdrawn. Another paper was retracted in May this year, bringing the university's total number of retracted papers to 11.
Asked whether he was aware of these incidents, Abdul Majid said, "I had heard about one or two retractions. However, those who faced such issues were not given research awards or involved in other important academic responsibilities."
Researchers with retracted papers also include faculty members from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Jagannath University, Cumilla University, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Bangladesh University of Professionals, Primeasia University, Southeast University, BRAC University and University of Development Alternative, among other public and private universities.
Nadim Mahmud, a researcher at the Department of Neurosciences at University of California San Diego, said plagiarism and research misconduct are regarded as serious ethical violations in Western academia and often result in academic sanctions.
He added that such a culture of accountability has yet to become established in Bangladesh.