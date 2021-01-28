DU demotes three teachers for plagiarism

The Dhaka University authorities have demoted its three teachers for adopting plagiarism in their research articles, reports BSS.

Samia Rahman of Mass Communication and Journalism department was demoted from associate professor to assistant professor while Muhammad Omar Faruq of Islamic History and Culture department was demoted from assistant professor to lecturer.

Lecturer of Criminology department Syed Mahfujul Haque Marjan got the punishment of losing the opportunity to apply for any promotion in the next two years.