DU demotes three teachers for plagiarism

The Dhaka University authorities have demoted its three teachers for adopting plagiarism in their research articles, reports BSS.
Samia Rahman of Mass Communication and Journalism department was demoted from associate professor to assistant professor while Muhammad Omar Faruq of Islamic History and Culture department was demoted from assistant professor to lecturer.
Lecturer of Criminology department Syed Mahfujul Haque Marjan got the punishment of losing the opportunity to apply for any promotion in the next two years.
The decision came from a syndicate meeting, the university’s highest governing body, held Thursday at university’s Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban this afternoon, with vice-chancellor Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, Mohammad Humayun Kabir, a syndicate member told BSS.
Earlier, the DU authorities have found proof of plagiarism (70 per cent) in a joint article of Samia and Marjan and formed a tribunal to determine punishment against the duo while Omar Faruqe got the punishment for using illegal means for obtaining PhD degree, which was cancelled in November 2018.