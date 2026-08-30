Concerns over independent investigations into enforced disappearances

There has been no trace of Miraj Sheikh of Mongla in Bagerhat. His wife and family members allege that Coast Guard personnel picked him up in the evening of 10 April. The Coast Guard, however, has denied the allegation from the outset.

Following the incident, Miraj could not be found despite the family filing a general diary (GD), holding a press conference and submitting applications to various government offices. His father even approached the High Court.

On 12 July, the High Court ordered the law enforcement agencies and other relevant authorities to find Miraj and produce him before the court within 15 working days. As recently as 24 August, the family said his whereabouts had remained unknown for four and a half months.

On 25 August, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said that no enforced disappearance or extrajudicial killing had taken place in the country since the current government took office. He made the remarks during a meeting with the UN Development Programme’s resident representative at the Secretariat.