No discussion on caretaker govt with anyone in the US: PM Hasina

A journalist asked her, “BNP is saying that you have returned (from the foreign trip) with empty hands. While answering this, road transport and bridges minister and the party’s (Awami League) general secretary said in his languages, a compromise has been made with everyone. We want to know your remarks on the whole issue.”

In response, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said, “BNP said I’ve returned empty handed. I don’t intend to answer this. I just want to say to the people, you hear the lies the BNP leaders have been saying on loudspeakers. They have this habit of telling lies. People should remain aware of their attempt to belittle everything. What they say, everything they tell is a lie. Don’t fall for this lie. This is my call to the people. They were born illegally, and have been surviving on lies. There is no other root.”

Sheikh Hasina also stated, “BNP always says they are not allowed to speak. They say we do not allow them holding processions and rallies. I sometimes think, when the BNP was in power, not long ago, just in 2001, what did they do with us? Many of our leaders and activists are here, whom they picked up and tortured for days. If we had done a small percentage of that, they would have ceased to exist. We have kept everything open for them, do whatever you like. Win people’s hearts through your acts.”