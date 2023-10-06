No discussion on caretaker govt with anyone in the US: PM Hasina

There was no discussion regarding the caretaker government system with anyone in the United States, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a media conference on Friday.
She also said neither the issue of the caretaker government system was raised during the discussion with the US national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, nor anyone else asked her about it.
The prime minister organised a press conference at her official residence, Ganabhaban, on Friday to brief the media about the outcome of her joining the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.
She said those while answering the questions of a newsperson.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina went to Washington after attending the UNGA session in New York. She visited the Bangladesh embassy on 27 September there and held a meeting with Jake Sullivan on that day.
The newspersons asked the prime minister whether Jake Sullivan talked about caretaker government? In answer the prime minister said, “No one spoke about caretaker government.” “Is anyone talking about that,” she posed a question. Then the newsperson said such an issue is being discussed.
In response the prime minister said, “No such thing was discussed. No one even asked me about this. Besides, we have had enough experience of caretaker government in 2007 and 2008. Could anyone ask for it even after that! BNP has destroyed the system.”
When a journalist asked Sheikh Hasina about the movement of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the head of the government also said, “We are not creating obstacles to their movement. They are waging a movement, mobilising people, this is good. They made money by stealing for a long time, and the money they laundered, those are being used now. At least the common people are getting some money. I actually consider that way. The more they will wage movement, the more money common people will get. It would be good if common people get some money at this time of dire straits. That money needs to come out. That money is coming out and the people are getting their hand on it.”
Speaking about the issue, the prime minister further said, “Let them wage movement. But yes, as I said earlier as well, I won’t spare them if they try to harm the people, carry out arson attacks or something like that. Because the people are with us. We won’t need to do anything. If we call people, they will act on them. Because, the common people protested against them when they carried out arson attacks. The same will be repeated this time again.”
The prime minister also urged the newspersons to investigate the BNP’s source of money.
A journalist asked her, “BNP is saying that you have returned (from the foreign trip) with empty hands. While answering this, road transport and bridges minister and the party’s (Awami League) general secretary said in his languages, a compromise has been made with everyone. We want to know your remarks on the whole issue.”
In response, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said, “BNP said I’ve returned empty handed. I don’t intend to answer this. I just want to say to the people, you hear the lies the BNP leaders have been saying on loudspeakers. They have this habit of telling lies. People should remain aware of their attempt to belittle everything. What they say, everything they tell is a lie. Don’t fall for this lie. This is my call to the people. They were born illegally, and have been surviving on lies. There is no other root.”
Sheikh Hasina also stated, “BNP always says they are not allowed to speak. They say we do not allow them holding processions and rallies. I sometimes think, when the BNP was in power, not long ago, just in 2001, what did they do with us? Many of our leaders and activists are here, whom they picked up and tortured for days. If we had done a small percentage of that, they would have ceased to exist. We have kept everything open for them, do whatever you like. Win people’s hearts through your acts.”
The prime minister also said, “Of course there has to be competition, there has to be opposition. But who is the opposition? There’s no seat in parliament. We can’t just count them as opposition out of nothingness. Those who do not have courage to contest in elections, can’t join parliament through election. How could we say them as opposition? In democracy those who have seats in parliament are the opposition. Whoever faffs around on the streets, we can’t consider them as the opposition. Everyone should remember that.”