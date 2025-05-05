​118,000 more Rohingya entered Bangladesh in​ last 1 year, registration completed

According to various Myanmar media reports, the recent spike in Rohingya influx into Bangladesh stems from violent clashes in Rakhine State, where fighting between the Arakan Army and the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) has intensified.

Although the Arakan Army reportedly took full control of Maungdaw Township on 8 December 2024, ARSA remains active in the area, launching ambushes and engaging in sporadic firefights.

On 28 April, Rakhine-based news outlet Narinjara reported a fresh conflict in Maungdaw’s Pathar village, where ARSA launched an attack on Arakan Army positions. In retaliation, the Arakan Army began combing the area, ordering all shops to shut and restricting access to Maungdaw.

Fleeing Rohingya refugees now sheltering in Bangladesh say they are caught in the crossfire.

Abdul Gafur, who recently arrived at Teknaf’s Shalban refugee camp, said the Arakan Army has been accusing Rohingya civilians of harboring ARSA fighters.

“They are torturing us, evicting us from our homes, looting our rice, and forcing our men to build military barracks,” he told Prothom Alo. He added that those fleeing are often forced to pay bribes of 5,000 kyats at the border.

Another refugee, Amir Hamza, said that on Friday the Arakan Army raided his relatives’ village of Sikderpara, firing blanks and dragging people out of their homes to interrogate them about ARSA support.

In recent weeks, thousands of Rohingya have been forcibly evicted from villages like Lodayng, Uchingjong, Nakpura, and Kulipara, according to multiple refugee testimonies.

Mohammad Jobayer, president of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Humanity, said the Arakan Army’s brutal tactics are longstanding. “Despite the food crisis, the Arakan Army is abusing the Rohingya. Their atrocities are driving people across the border,” he said. He warned that if the current situation continues, not only will repatriation remain impossible, but infiltration will also be impossible to prevent.

Currently, over 1.3 million Rohingya are registered in 33 camps in Ukhia and Teknaf, including the 118,000 new arrivals. Of them, around 800,000 arrived in the months following the military crackdown on 25 August 2017. Despite repeated repatriation efforts, not a single Rohingya refugee has been successfully returned to Myanmar in the past eight years.