How much control will the EC have over five city polls?

The election commission (EC) has already initiated the process to keep a tight grip on the electoral environment in Gazipur, Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi and Sylhet city corporations. The question is, how effective will their initiatives be in the end?

There were questions surrounding most of the parliamentary by-elections, as well as local government elections, that took place recently under the current commission. This is why there are doubts as to whether the commission will be able to maintain its control over the election.

Throughout the last decade, there has been a growing trust deficit among the people regarding the election.