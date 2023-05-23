Human trafficking: 27 cricketers go to play in Malaysia, only two return

Ziaul Alam Roni identified himself as the manager of the Heritage Cricketers club while passing through a rigorous immigration check at Dhaka airport on 15 January.

He told the officials that he was leading a group of 27 players to Malaysia for a cricket tournament.

But only two, including Ziaul, returned home two and a half months after the scheduled date.

The police suspect that Ziaul has used the tournament as a cover for human trafficking.