Training on innovative financial instruments for climate action

The training sessions were conducted by experts including SM Mahbub Alam from ERD, Dr. Suborna Barua from Dhaka University, Chowdhury Liakat Ali from Bangladesh Bank, MJ Azim from Pragati Insurance and Ranjit Kumar Chakraborty, retired Additional Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh.

The topics covered during the training included different types, forms and modalities of climate-relevant financial instruments such as green bonds, equities, guarantees, climate risk insurance etc. as well as their diverse applications for climate mitigation or adaptation projects in Bangladesh

Ms. Sharifa Khan, Secretary, ERD was present as Chief Guest at the event. She said, “As Bangladesh graduates from its Least Developed Countries (LDC) status by 2026, the amount of Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) received by the country will decline substantially. It is therefore essential to explore different modalities and avenues for mobilizing investments towards addressing climate change issues in the country”.

Dr. Firdaus Ara Hussain, Principal Advisor, ICICF Project, GIZ Bangladesh highlighted the different initiatives undertaken by the German Government to support the Government of Bangladesh in the field of climate finance.

The event was concluded by Sharifa Khan thanking everyone for their valuable contribution and active participation in the event. It is expected the participants will have developed a foundational understanding on the features and application of different climate-relevant financing mechanisms, as a result of the training.