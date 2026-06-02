UN CDP supports 3-year delay to Bangladesh’s LDC graduation

In response to the request to extend the transition period until 24 November 2029, the CDP has now conveyed its positive stance. The Ministry of Finance shared this information in a press release today, Tuesday.

The release stated that CDP Chairman Professor José Antonio Ocampo informed the Bangladesh government that, according to the committee’s assessment, it would be appropriate for the UN General Assembly to extend Bangladesh’s LDC graduation preparatory phase. However, during this time, Bangladesh must achieve significant progress in key domestic reforms to address existing structural weaknesses.

In its assessment, the CDP noted that Bangladesh has exceeded the set criteria in each of the three LDC graduation indices. The risk of Bangladesh slipping back from this position in the near to medium term is considered extremely low.

Nevertheless, recent Middle East crises, uncertainties in global energy and supply chains, shifts in the international trade environment, and other global challenges could impact the implementation of the country's graduation preparations.