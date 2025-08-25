Bangladeshi police officer arrested in West Bengal for intrusion
A Bangladeshi police officer has been arrested in India’s West Bengal on charges of intrusion. According to Indian news agency ANI, members of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) detained him between 6:00pm and 7:00pm on Saturday near the Hakimpur border outpost in West Bengal.
Later, the BSF handed the officer over to West Bengal police. A source in the West Bengal police told Prothom Alo that the arrested officer’s name is Md Arifuzzaman. He was serving as Assistant Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police during last year’s anti-discrimination movement.
Arifuzzaman’s name also appears on the list of accused in the charge sheet submitted to the International Crimes Tribunal in the Abu Sayeed murder case.
When asked about the matter, a responsible officer at Bangladesh police headquarters told Prothom Alo on Sunday night that he had heard about the arrest of officer Arifuzzaman in West Bengal. However, he had not yet received any official confirmation.