Bangladeshi police officer arrested in West Bengal for intrusion

A Bangladeshi police officer has been arrested in India’s West Bengal on charges of intrusion. According to Indian news agency ANI, members of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) detained him between 6:00pm and 7:00pm on Saturday near the Hakimpur border outpost in West Bengal.

Later, the BSF handed the officer over to West Bengal police. A source in the West Bengal police told Prothom Alo that the arrested officer’s name is Md Arifuzzaman. He was serving as Assistant Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police during last year’s anti-discrimination movement.